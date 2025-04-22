Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.00.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.37. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.73. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.