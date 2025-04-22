Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

