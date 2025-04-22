Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 826.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

