Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

