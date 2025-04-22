Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,292 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.