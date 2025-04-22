Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

