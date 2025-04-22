Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

