Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 909.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -735.71%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

