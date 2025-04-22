Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Primo Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRMB

Primo Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.