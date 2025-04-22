Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

