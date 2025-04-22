Sterling Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,880,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXNM shares. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

TXNM stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

