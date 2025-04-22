Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YETI by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $9,060,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,702,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

