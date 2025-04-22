Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,223,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,285,000 after acquiring an additional 94,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,702,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 115,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 66,962 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Chemours stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

