Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 784.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

