Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMED

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.