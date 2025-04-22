Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after acquiring an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 522,111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 188,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Etsy by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 850,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

