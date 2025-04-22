Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Azenta by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

