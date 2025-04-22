Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,986,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $9,684,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 63,641 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $255,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,998. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMG opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -550.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

