Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Five Below by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 691.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

