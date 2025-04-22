Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 843.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 255.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sanmina by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. This trade represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.