Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 837.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

