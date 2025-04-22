Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,727,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 394,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 126,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

