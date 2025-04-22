Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,040 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

