Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,249 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NWG opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

