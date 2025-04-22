Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 115,608 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,608 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in IAC by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.
IAC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAC
IAC Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.