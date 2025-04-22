Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

