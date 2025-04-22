Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 30,733 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

