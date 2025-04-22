Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,418,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

