Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

