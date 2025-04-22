Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 5,525.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strattec Security news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,794.30. This trade represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 6.6 %

STRT stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92.

Strattec Security Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

