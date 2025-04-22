Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Subsea 7 to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of SUBCY opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

