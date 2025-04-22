Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 245,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 120,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 128,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

