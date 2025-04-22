Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TowneBank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

