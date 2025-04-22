Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 387 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 809.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $19,014,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.