Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park National by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

NYSE:PRK opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $207.99.

Park National Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

PRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRK

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.