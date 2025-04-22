Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,850 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 384.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,003,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CON opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CON. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

