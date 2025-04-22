Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.98 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HWKN. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

