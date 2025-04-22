Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Calix by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

