Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Victory Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

