Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 327,936 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

