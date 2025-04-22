Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,182 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 107,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,901.99. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

