Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

