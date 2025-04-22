Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 627 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

