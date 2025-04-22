Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 778 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.