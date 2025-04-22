Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 795 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.54.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

