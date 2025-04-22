Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.