Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.36. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

LCI Industries Profile



LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

