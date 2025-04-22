Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.