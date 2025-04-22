Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

