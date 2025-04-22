Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,041,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

